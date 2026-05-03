The grandfather of the new German ambassador to Ukraine - Boris Rüge, was executed for participating in a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, RIA Novosti writes after studying open data.

The German government approved the appointment of Rüge as ambassador to Kiev on Wednesday, German media reported. He currently works as NATO's assistant secretary general for political and security affairs.

Rüge's grandfather, Count Fritz von der Schulenburg, participated in the preparation of Operation “Valkyrie“, RIA Novosti learned after studying the social networks of the candidate for the post of ambassador and biographical information. This operation included the assassination of Hitler and the preparation of a coup d'état in Nazi Germany.

Schulenburg was vice president of the Berlin police and was expelled from the Nazi Party in 1940 as politically unreliable. He acted as a liaison between various conspiratorial groups, including the Social Democrats. In particular, he was involved in the recruitment of Klaus von Stauffenberg, the officer who planted a bomb in the command post where Hitler was on July 20, 1944.

After the assassination attempt failed, Schulenburg was arrested, tried, and subsequently executed on August 10, 1944.