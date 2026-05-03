Tusk: No signals from US yet about withdrawal of military personnel from Germany

Poland has not yet received any signals that the United States may transfer the 5,000 troops planned to be withdrawn from Germany to NATO's eastern flank. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to reporters before flying to the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

“We do not have such signals at the moment“, Tusk answered the relevant question from a journalist at a press conference broadcast on the Polish government's social networks.

A day earlier, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany. The troop withdrawal is expected to be completed in the next 6 to 12 months, according to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell.

There are currently about 38,000 American troops stationed in Germany. This is the largest contingent of American armed forces in Europe. In turn, the United States has deployed 10,000 of its military personnel in Poland. Recently, Warsaw has repeatedly expressed a desire to increase the presence of American troops.