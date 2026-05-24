Over 20 people trapped under collapsed building in Philippines

Over 20 people are trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building under construction in the city of Los Angeles, Philippines, GMA News reported.

Around 20 people were rescued during the search operation. Rescuers are searching for other survivors.

City spokesman Jay Pelayo said earlier that the building collapsed overnight between Saturday and Sunday, trapping up to 40 workers. About 10 people managed to escape the scene on their own. A Malaysian tourist staying at a nearby hotel was injured in the incident and later died from his injuries.