Volodymyr Zelensky: I expect the first installment of the EU loan for Ukraine to be provided quickly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for the first installment of the European Union loan worth 90 billion euros for Ukraine to be provided quickly, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"It is important that the funds be provided as soon as possible", Zelensky wrote today on the social network Ex, after attending the summit of the European Political Community in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

The Ukrainian president specified that he had discussed with the President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen the deadline for transferring the first installment of the loan, which will be intended for the joint production of drones. The funds from the first installment are also needed to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Zelensky added.

In addition to the EC President, Zelensky met with several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Efforts to end the war in Ukraine have stalled due to the war in Iran, the Ukrainian president pointed out.

"We discussed how to give new impetus to this process, as well as relations with the United States and the role that Europe can play in it. We also talked about the situation on the front – "It is important that all partners have noted that Ukraine's position is now significantly stronger," Zelensky added.

Regarding the conflict with Russia, Zelensky said that Moscow's decision not to display military equipment at the annual parade commemorating the Soviet Union's victory in World War II is a clear sign of Russia's growing weakness.

"Russia has announced that the May 9 parade will be held without military equipment. If this happens, it will be the first such parade in many years. The Russians cannot afford to display military equipment and are afraid that drones may fly over Red Square. This is very indicative, since they are not strong now," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president called for increased pressure on Russia through sanctions and thanked the leaders of the countries that "continue to fight the Russian shadow fleet."