Giorgia Meloni opposes US military withdrawal from Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that she does not support US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from Italy, Reuters reported.

"This is a decision that does not depend on me and with which I personally would not agree," Meloni stressed.

According to her, Washington is probably considering withdrawing its forces from Italy and Spain.

She added that she would probably meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will travel to Rome this week to meet Pope Leo XIV.