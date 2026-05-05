US President Donald Trump said Iran's enriched uranium stockpile is no longer of much value and is probably unusable.

„In terms of value, it's not particularly interesting; it's probably unusable; "They probably can't get to it," the US leader said in an interview with Salem News Channel.

However, he said the US still wants those stocks of enriched nuclear fuel.

In addition, the US leader said Tehran would have to impose restrictions on its missile program.

Trump has taken a firm stance that Iran should never have nuclear weapons, while also claiming that Tehran's nuclear program has been seriously weakened after military action last year.

The US has insisted that Tehran hand over all of its highly enriched uranium stockpiles as a condition for lasting peace.

On May 3, Trump rejected Iran's latest 14-point proposal to end the war, calling it "unacceptable." The main reason for his dissatisfaction is that Iran wants to postpone negotiations on its nuclear program until a later stage, after the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington insists on “zero enrichment” immediately.

The president described Iran as a country without a navy, air force and adequate leadership, stressing that under these circumstances, acquiring nuclear weapons would lead to “problems that no one would believe“.

Although Trump has said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran, he has left the door open for new conventional strikes if Tehran starts “spinning centrifuges“ again.

Amid the nuclear dispute, Trump has announced a humanitarian operation called “Project Freedom”, in which US destroyers will escort stranded merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz to ease the energy crisis, regardless of progress in nuclear talks.