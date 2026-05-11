US President Donald Trump intends to reject Iran's response to Washington's peace proposal, Axios reported.

“President Trump, in a brief phone call with Axios on Sunday, said he would reject Iran's response to the latest draft of a cease-fire agreement,“ the article said.

The US leader added that he discussed Iran's response during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I don't like their letter. It's inappropriate. "I don't like their response," Trump was quoted as saying.

The previous evening, the US president called Iran's response to the proposal to resolve the conflict "completely unacceptable."

The IRNA news agency reported on Sunday that Iran had submitted a response to Pakistan's US proposal to end the conflict. According to the ISNA news agency, it focused on ending the war and ensuring the safety of shipping in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

On May 3, the US sent Pakistan a 14-point response to Iran's proposal.