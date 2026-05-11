US President Donald Trump said that thanks to his actions, Iran will no longer mock the United States. He published a corresponding message on Truth Social.

„For 47 years, the Iranians laughed at our country, which is now great again. And they won't laugh anymore!“, the American leader wrote.

Trump criticized the policies of his predecessors Barack Obama (2009-2017) and Joe Biden (2021-2025) towards Tehran.

“Iran played games with the United States and the rest of the world for 47 years... and finally hit the jackpot when Barack Hussein Obama became president. He wasn't just nice to them, he was great, he actually stood by them, turned his back on Israel and all their other allies“, Trump said, adding that Obama was bad, but not as bad as “sleepy” Biden.