On the night of May 11, Russian airstrikes were recorded in various parts of Ukraine, despite the fact that this is the last day of the agreed three-day truce. Both sides accuse each other of violating the “silence regime“, which was proposed by the US for the period May 9-11.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 27 long-range drones at various targets. All of them were successfully intercepted by air defense systems or silenced with electronic warfare, and no direct hits were recorded from them.

Over the past 24 hours, civilian casualties and injuries have been reported in Russian attacks. Yesterday, one person was killed and three others were injured in Zaporizhia Oblast, including a child, after Russian artillery shelling and drone attacks.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a child was injured in an attack on civilian infrastructure. A Russian drone attacked a rescue vehicle, injuring the driver.

Kharkov came under fresh attack in the early hours of yesterday, with explosions and damage reported.

In the Kharkiv region, drone strikes were reported on the regional center and neighboring villages, injuring eight people, including two children.

In the Kherson region, seven people, including a child, were injured in Russian air and artillery attacks.

At least three casualties were reported in Russian strikes in southeastern Ukraine, despite an officially declared three-day ceasefire.

Ukraine's General Staff reported more than 147 combat clashes along the front line in the past 24 hours. President Volodymyr Zelensky noted in his address that the Russian army is not respecting the ceasefire on the front line and is continuing its offensive operations.

At the same time, Russia accuses Ukraine of using the ceasefire to launch drone strikes on Russian territory, including in the Belgorod and Moscow regions.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that Ukrainian drones flying towards the capital were shot down. One of them hit a residential building near the center of Moscow, and according to authorities, there were no serious injuries.

Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure in the Kursk region were reported, including an attack on a gas station in the city of Lgov, which injured three people.

Locals in Rostov-on-Don reported loud explosions and a fire at the Rostovagropromzapchast plant. Authorities confirmed the operation of air defense systems in the area.

Drone attacks have been recorded in Sevastopol and Crimea, with the city's governor urging residents to stay home.

In the Belgorod region, artillery shelling and drone attacks on settlements near the border continue, with five civilian casualties reported late last night.