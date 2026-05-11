During the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to China, the Chinese authorities are ready to make efforts to resolve differences with Washington, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

“High-level diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic role in shaping the direction of China-US relations. China is ready to work with the US, guided by the principles of equality, respect and mutual benefit, to expand cooperation and resolve differences, to bring greater stability and security to a world full of contradictions and instability“, he said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold an “in-depth exchange of views“ with Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations, world peace and development.

Trump will visit China from May 13 to 15. According to the White House, a large delegation of corporate leaders will accompany him. According to Reuters, the US president intends to discuss a range of issues with Xi Jinping, including the conflict with Iran, bilateral trade and the Taiwan issue. The US leader last visited China on November 8-10, 2017.