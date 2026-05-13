Empty warehouses! US delays and increases Patriot deliveries due to Iran war

The United States has informed Switzerland that deliveries of the Patriot missile system will be further delayed and increased in cost due to the consequences of the war with Iran, the Swiss government reported, quoted by "Reuters".

Bern is currently reviewing Washington's proposed options for contract implementation and continues to withhold payments until more clarity is achieved on the timing.

According to the government, "All options would lead to delays in deliveries as well as significant additional costs", with new expectations pointing to a delay of between five and seven years.

Back in January, the Swiss authorities announced that they would stop payments under the Patriot contract until they received binding delivery schedules. Uncertainty about the timelines and implementation stages remains the main factor holding up the funds.

The Swiss authorities also stressed that they are taking measures to protect other key military purchases. A payment under a separate contract for F-35A fighter jets was withdrawn earlier to avoid being affected by the same risks.

The Ministry of Defense plans to present the next steps in the Patriot system acquisition program to the Federal Council by the end of June.