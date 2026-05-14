Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles, explosions in Kiev

Explosions were heard in Kiev after 3:00 this morning. Air defense is active and drones can be heard flying over, UNIAN reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a group of cruise missiles heading towards Kiev from the east.

Damage is reported as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kiev. In the Dniprovsky region, a drone, according to preliminary data, hit the roof of a five-story residential building.

"In the Holoseyevsky region, debris from a downed drone fell onto the roadway," said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kiev Metropolitan Military District. An uninhabited building was also damaged there.

A hit was recorded in an uninhabited building in the Shevchenko district.

The consequences of an attack were recorded in the Obolonsky district. Damage to a non-residential building and a non-residential area were reported, and information about the victims is being clarified, Tkachenko noted.

"In the Darnytsky district, debris fell in the open," reported the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

In the Solomyansky district, a car is burning in a parking lot, reported Timur Tkachenko, head of the capital's airport. Elsewhere in the Dniprovsky district, a residential building was damaged. The information is being clarified.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported missiles heading towards Kiev from the north.

Cruise missiles from Sumy region are heading towards Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air alert is in effect in Kiev, as well as in Poltava and Cherkasy regions.