Iran: US threatened some countries to adopt draft resolution on Strait of Hormuz

Some countries that joined the new draft UN Security Council resolution, prepared by the US and Bahrain, on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, were forced to do so due to pressure, says Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN.

„Everyone knows that many UN members joined the draft resolution under political pressure, coercion and threats“, writes the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic to the UN.

The Iranian diplomatic mission added that Washington's attempts to secure broad support for the draft resolution are „nothing more than a desperate attempt to legitimize its political goals“.

In early May, US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Walz announced that 136 countries had signed the draft resolution.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said that Russia saw no potential for adopting the draft resolution drafted by the US and Bahrain and called on its co-authors to withdraw it.