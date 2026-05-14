Rubio: China must influence Iran to resolve Middle East conflict

The US administration hopes to persuade China to influence Iran to resolve the Middle East conflict and stabilize the situation in the Persian Gulf, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“It is in their interest to resolve this. We hope to persuade them to play a more active role in forcing Iran to give up what they are currently doing and trying to do in the Persian Gulf“, he said in an interview with Fox News.

According to Rubio, the Chinese ships are “stuck in the Persian Gulf“. The conflict in the Middle East carries "risks of destabilization for Asia," which is dependent on energy supplies from the Middle East, the US Secretary of State said.

Rubio believes that China is Washington's main geopolitical rival.

“Yes, from a geopolitical perspective this is our main challenge, but at the same time, working on our relationship with China is crucial”, he said.

Rubio acknowledged that American interests may clash with Chinese ones. “We need to manage this to avoid wars and maintain peace and stability”, the Secretary of State added.

On Wednesday, May 13, US President Donald Trump arrived in China. During the visit, the US President will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the consultations, the two leaders are expected to prioritize resolving bilateral trade and economic disputes. Key global issues are also expected to be discussed. The US prime minister will remain in China until May 15.