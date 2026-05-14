London invests £1 billion for 72 new RCH 155 guns to replace AS-90s transferred to Kiev

The British government has allocated nearly £1 billion ($1.4 billion) to purchase 72 new RCH 155 self-propelled guns to replace the AS-90 guns transferred to Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense announced.

The contract to manufacture the systems has been awarded to Artec, a joint venture between German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and the British subsidiary of KNDS.

The Rheinmetall and KNDS factories in Telford and Stockport, respectively, will be involved in the project.

The first deliveries of the remotely controlled howitzers to the British army are expected in 2028.