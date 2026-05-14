Disarm Hezbollah, reach peace deal! Lebanon hopes to persuade Israel to end war

Lebanon will insist that Israel respect a ceasefire during talks in Washington on Thursday, a senior Lebanese official said, quoted by "Reuters".

The meetings between Lebanese and Israeli officials will be the third round of talks since fighting resumed on March 2. The talks are taking place despite Hezbollah's strong opposition to Beirut's participation.

Israel has said the goal of the talks is to disarm Hezbollah and reach a peace deal. The ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on April 16 expires on Sunday, with hostilities continuing mainly in southern Lebanon.

After the Lebanese Health Ministry reported 22 deaths in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, including eight children, the Lebanese representative said the delegation would press for a "truce that Israel implements".

The Israeli military said a drone laden with explosives launched by Hezbollah had fallen into Israeli territory near the border, injuring several civilians. Israeli forces continue to maintain troops in a self-proclaimed security zone in southern Lebanon, which Tel Aviv says is intended to protect northern Israel from Hezbollah attacks.

On Thursday, Israel reported a new series of strikes on the group's targets, and Hezbollah said it had carried out 17 attacks on Israeli forces on Wednesday.

The talks in Washington are the highest level of contact between Lebanon and Israel in decades. Both sides are expanding their delegations, after previous meetings were led only by their ambassadors in Washington.

The talks will include the Lebanese president's special envoy, Simon Karam, Israel's deputy national security adviser, Yossi Draznin, and senior Israeli military officials. The meetings will continue on Thursday and Friday.

The Lebanese government has been pushing to disarm Hezbollah since last year, deepening internal divisions in the country. After the ceasefire was announced in April, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hezbollah's disarmament was a key condition for peace.

President Joseph Aoun said that Lebanon must first reach a "security agreement and a halt to Israeli attacks before we raise the issue of meeting between us". Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has listed Beirut's main goals as consolidating the ceasefire, setting a timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces and releasing Lebanese prisoners.

According to Lebanese authorities, the war has killed 2,896 people since March 2 and displaced about 1.2 million. Israel reports 17 soldiers and two civilians killed.