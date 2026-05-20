EC to Russia: A threat against one member state is a threat against our entire Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russian threats to the Baltic states are completely unacceptable and will be perceived as a threat against the entire European Union, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"Russia's threats against our Baltic states are absolutely unacceptable", wrote Von der Leyen on the social network Ex. "A threat to one member state is a threat to our entire Union."

She added that Russia and Belarus are directly responsible for the drones that are endangering the lives and security of people on the EU's eastern flank.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that the war in Ukraine could lead to a situation in which Poland and its NATO allies would be forced to react strongly against Russia. He said this after Lithuania issued an "air threat" warning after a drone entered Lithuanian airspace.

"I want to emphasize again, and fortunately I am not the only one saying it today, that the war between Ukraine and Russia could soon lead to a situation in which we will have to react decisively," Tusk said at a press conference.