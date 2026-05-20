The upper house of the Russian parliament - the Federation Council, has approved a law allowing Ukrainian and other hostile drones to be shot down over oil and gas platforms in Russia's Caspian Sea waters, "Reuters" reports. and "Interfax".

Russia's second-largest oil producer, "Lukoil", produces oil from two major projects in the Caspian Sea - the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields, which have been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian energy facilities as part of its drive to weaken the Russian economy and, consequently, the financing of its troops' military operations in Ukraine.

According to a note published on the parliament's website, drones pose one of the most serious threats to Russia's economic interests in the Caspian Sea.

"The adoption of the relevant federal law will allow to eliminate the legal vacuum and take the necessary measures to ensure the anti-terrorist protection of such facilities, without affecting issues related to shipping and fishing," the note says.