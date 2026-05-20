Convergence of positions! Péter Magyar is ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in June if an agreement is reached on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

He made a brief comment during his visit to Poland. Magyar hopes it will help repair ties with the bloc, which were strained by his predecessor Viktor Orban's hostility to Ukraine and warm relations with Russia.

While adopting a less confrontational approach towards Kiev, he argues that progress on the rights of the estimated 150,000 ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine to use their native language is essential for Budapest to agree to Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"I really hope that these negotiations will be concluded quickly and successfully. Then we could meet with President Zelensky sometime in early June in Beregsas," said Magyar.

Kyiv and Budapest have launched online consultations on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.