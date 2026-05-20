German Patriot replaces US missiles in Turkey

Germany is sending a Patriot missile defense system to Turkey, which will replace a US one that is deployed in the southeast of the country, Reuters reported.

In March, a US Patriot system was deployed in southeastern Turkey, near a NATO radar base, due to missile threats from Iran. It is now being replaced by a German one.

"In addition to the Spanish Patriot air defense system currently deployed in our country, one of the two additional Patriot systems deployed by NATO due to the conflicts between the US, Israel and Iran will be replaced by a German system," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the replacement was planned to be "completed in June and the system is expected to remain operational for approximately six months".