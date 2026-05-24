The shooter near the White House believed himself to be Jesus Christ, was banned from approaching the presidential resid

The US Secret Service has detained the man who opened fire near the White House on May 23 at least twice in 2025, Fox News reported.

21-year-old Nesir Best was a resident of Maryland. On June 26, 2025, he was arrested for attempting to stop Secret Service agents and threaten them, and two weeks later, on July 10, for illegal entry.

Earlier, NBC News reported that Best had previously come into the sights of local law enforcement and had mental illnesses. The New York Post, citing sources, reported that the black man has serious mental health problems and believed that he was Jesus Christ. The publication notes that he had previously received a court order prohibiting him from approaching the White House.

Снимка: Фейсбук

Earlier, Fox News reported that a man armed with a gun opened fire near the White House at around 6:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. Bulgarian time on Sunday). The guards of the US presidential residence returned fire and neutralized the suspect. Later, the Secret Service announced that the suspect died in the hospital. The Secret Service also reported that a bystander was injured in the shooting. US President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time of the shooting; he and other security personnel on the grounds of the residence were unharmed.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest. The distance from the shooting scene to the White House grounds is approximately 150 meters.