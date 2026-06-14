Life sentence for teacher who helped Russian drone strikes on Kherson

A teacher from Kherson has been sentenced to life in prison with confiscation of property after she was found guilty of assisting Russian forces in directing drone air strikes against Ukrainian targets. This was announced by the Security Service of Ukraine, quoted by Ukrinform, reports News.bg.

According to the investigation, the woman was recruited by Russian military intelligence. She came to the attention of Russian services after posting pro-Kremlin comments on the Telegram app.

Ukrainian services uncovered her activities in October 2024. According to investigators, she traveled around Kherson on foot and in her personal car, collecting information about the location of Ukrainian servicemen and equipment.

She then sent the coordinates of the identified targets via a messaging app. The information was transmitted in the form of photographs with locations marked on maps.

The investigation established that her contact was the commander of a drone operator unit of the 186th reconnaissance battalion of the Russian military group "Dnepr".

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces used the provided data to carry out attacks on Kherson, including with kamikaze drones.

A search of the woman's home resulted in the seizure of mobile phones and computer equipment containing evidence of her cooperation with Russian services.

The court found her guilty under Article 111, paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - treason committed during martial law. In addition to a life sentence, the court also ordered the confiscation of her property.