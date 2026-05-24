Terror from a dead end - Macron and Kallas condemn Russian Oreshnik strike on Ukraine

European leaders and diplomats have condemned Russia for using the “Oreshnik“ missile in its latest massive attack on Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that this “demonstrates the further escalation and the dead end of Russia's aggressive war“.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, also said that Russia is terrorizing Ukraine with strikes on urban centers because it has reached a stalemate on the battlefield. She called the attack a “horrifying act of terror, aimed at killing as many civilians as possible“.

The number of injured in the massive Russian attack on Kiev on May 24 has risen to 78, with two people dead.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, emergency and rescue operations at the sites of the strikes are continuing. Psychologists have so far provided assistance to 247 citizens.

“Emergency services continue to work in all locations. The information is being updated,“ the State Emergency Service noted.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked all services working at the sites of the Russian strikes last night on his Telegram channel.

“About 100 people were injured across the country, and four, unfortunately, died. My condolences to their families and friends.“ “In Kiev alone, about 30 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed“, he stressed.

Speaking about Ukraine's partners, he noted that not only words of support are needed, but also concrete steps to strengthen our air defense. “Missile deliveries should not stop for a day“, Zelensky added.

In addition, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the “Lukyanovskaya“ metro station, which was also damaged by shelling, has already resumed operation and is open for passengers entering and exiting in the direction of “Yuriy Ilyenko“ street.

At the same time, the entrance/exit in the direction of the destroyed “Kvadrat“ shopping center is temporarily closed.