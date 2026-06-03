Russia expresses solidarity with Cuba and stands behind it against the backdrop of the unprecedented external pressure to which the Cuban people are subjected, writes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a congratulatory telegram to one of the country's leaders - Raul Castro, who turns 95, TASS reported, BTA reported.

"Dear Comrade Raul, accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your 95th anniversary! Your life path is an unprecedented example of dedicated service to the Motherland, to your people and to the ideals of the Cuban revolution. For millions of people around the world, you remain a symbol of endurance, courage, patriotism and indomitable will,” Lavrov wrote.

The Russian Foreign Minister added that Moscow highly values Raul Castro’s personal contribution to establishing and strengthening strategic partnership relations between Russia and Cuba.

"We will continue to work side by side to strengthen cooperation both within the bilateral agenda and in the international arena for the sake of forming a just multipolar world order," Lavrov concluded.

In recent months, the United States has tightened its blockade on energy supplies to Cuba, and the country is experiencing severe fuel shortages. In mid-April, UN experts called the blockade imposed by President Donald Trump illegal and warned that it violates the right to development of the Cuban people.