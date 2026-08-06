A delicate balance in Rome! There is progress in the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel

The delegations of Lebanon and Israel, with the mediation of the United States, made progress in the negotiations in Rome on August 5, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on the social network X.

He cited a source from the State Department.

According to him, the negotiations were devoted to a number of political and military issues and were very productive.

"The expert-level teams made progress in determining key details for the implementation of the trilateral framework agreement," the journalist wrote.

The negotiations will continue on the morning of August 6, Ravid's interlocutor said.

On Wednesday, the meeting ended earlier than planned amid some events, he added, without to reveal details.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it was striking Lebanon because the "Hezbollah" group had violated the ceasefire.

Two Israeli soldiers were killed yesterday in fighting in southern Lebanon, where Israel is fighting the pro-Iranian armed group “Hezbollah”, the Israeli army announced this morning, quoted by Agence France-Presse, writes BTA.

The army identified the killed as 34-year-old Major Harel Birenstock and 33-year-old Staff Sergeant Tamir Vaknin of the 2855th Battalion.

The two soldiers are the first Israeli casualties in southern Lebanon since June 28, AFP notes.