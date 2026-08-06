In the Voronezh region? Where could the North Korean missile unit be located?

Russia plans to deploy a North Korean missile unit, numbering about 90 North Korean servicemen, in the Voronezh region.

It will be included in the composition of the Russian 112th missile brigade, writes the "Reuters" agency, citing the representative of the GUR of Ukraine Andrey Chernyak.

According to him, Pyongyang has already sent a new batch of 40 KN-23 and KN-24 missiles to Russia, as well as personnel, but the configuration of the missile unit's deployment and the total number of missiles will be finally agreed upon during top-level talks next month.

Russia expects the deployment to include 120 North Korean ballistic missiles and six launchers, the representative of the GUR of Ukraine claims.

At the same time, as the agency notes, it is still unclear what exact role the North Koreans will play in Russian missile operations.

"Reuters" recalls that last week Russia carried out the first two launches of North Korean missiles at Ukraine since August last year.