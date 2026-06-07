Russia reported that it shot down 95 Ukrainian drones overnight

Overnight, Russian air defense (air defense) assets have intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones over the regions of Russia and the Black Sea waters, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, TASS reported.

"Overnight, from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. (Moscow time), air defense assets on duty intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Novgorod, Rostov, Smolensk, Tula, Yaroslavl regions, Krasnodar Territory, Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea and over the Black Sea waters“, the information reads of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, it became clear that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at 10 Downing Street to discuss continued support for Ukraine, DPA reported.

The meeting will take place two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday rejected Zelensky's offer for personal talks on finding a way out of the war in Ukraine. Putin said he saw "no point" in such a meeting, the agency recalls.