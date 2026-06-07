Russian drone hits Chernobyl nuclear fuel storage facility

A Russian drone has hit a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area, Ukrainian authorities said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

According to Kiev, radiation levels remain within normal limits.

In separate statements, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the State Agency for the Management of the Chernobyl Zone reported that a building used to receive containers with spent nuclear fuel was partially damaged.

According to Ukrainian authorities, there was no spent fuel stored in the facility at the time of the strike. A fire broke out after the attack, which was later extinguished. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The facility is located about 15 kilometers from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

So far, Russia has not officially commented on the claims about the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia deliberately hit a nuclear fuel storage facility near Ukraine's Chernobyl power plant in an "extremely vile" attack, Reuters reported.

"Today, the Russians again hit the special territory around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. "Shahed" hit one of the buildings of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility," he wrote in "Ex". "Extremely critical infrastructure facility - and an extremely vile Russian attack", Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga accused Moscow of systematically endangering nuclear safety. "This is not the first time that Russian forces have put Ukrainian nuclear facilities at risk," he said in a post on the "Ex" social network. According to him, Russia's actions constitute "nuclear blackmail" and create unacceptable security risks.

In February 2025, Ukrainian authorities reported another incident in which a Russian drone damaged the protective structure above the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Moscow rejected these accusations. Ukraine and Russia have also repeatedly exchanged accusations over attacks on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian control and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly warned that military actions near nuclear sites increase the risk of a serious accident and threaten the safety of the entire region.