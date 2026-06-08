The attack on the passenger train on the Moscow-Simferopol route and other similar actions by Ukraine significantly complicate the possibilities of moving towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by Russian media.

According to him, the attack on the train is among the factors that make possible future negotiations between Moscow and Kiev more difficult.

Earlier, the head of the annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced that the assistant driver was killed and the driver was injured in the attack on the Moscow-Simferopol train. After the incident, passenger train traffic on the peninsula was temporarily suspended.

Peskov also commented on the proposals for a peace agreement developed in London, discussed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, European leaders are demonstrating a contradictory approach.

"Macron, Starmer and Merz are trying to talk about peace and at the same time emphasize their intentions to assist the Kiev regime in the production of new types of weapons to continue the war," Peskov said, quoted by the "Interfax" agency.

He also recalled a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, according to which, against the background of the actions of the Ukrainian side, it is difficult to hold negotiations.

"The president said that in the current conditions "and against the background of the actions that we see from the Kiev regime, it is very difficult to imagine how an agreement can be reached," Peskov said.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the Kremlin's statements. Moscow defines attacks on civilian infrastructure as terrorist acts, while Kiev claims that it is striking at facilities used for military purposes in the ongoing conflict.