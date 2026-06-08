proposal to Putin! EU leaders ready with formula for Ukraine talks

European leaders from Britain, Germany and France on Sunday expressed support for a proposal for talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to achieve a ceasefire, stressing that Europe must play an active role in the process, reports "Reuters".

In a joint statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Zelensky's call for an end to the war and the idea of direct dialogue between Kiev and Moscow with the participation of the United States and Europe. The three leaders head the informal E3 security alliance.

"The leaders welcomed President Zelensky's call for a diplomatically negotiated end to the war, as outlined in his letter to the president," the statement said.

Zelensky met them in London at "Downing Street", days after massive Russian air strikes on Ukraine. He said in X that Ukraine needed more air defense missiles.

Zelensky had earlier sent an open letter to Putin offering personal talks, arguing that Russian society was tired of war, inflation and fuel shortages. He added that the US focus was on the conflict in Iran and that it should not wait for Europe to become a priority again.

Moscow rejected the proposal, with Putin saying it did not seem sincere and that there was no point in meeting without a long-term agreement.

European leaders and Zelensky outlined conditions for a "just and lasting peace", including an immediate ceasefire, using the current frontline as a base for negotiations, legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine and the deployment of a multinational force. They also insisted that Russian assets remain frozen until compensation for war damage is paid, as well as protecting European security.

"It has always been a priority for Ukraine to have a strong position and voice in the negotiations," Zelensky said.

Keir Starmer said Britain's support for Ukraine was "unwavering". and that "Ukraine's security is Europe's security."