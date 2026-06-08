EU sanctions two Iranians for restricting freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz

The European Union (EU) said on Monday it had imposed sanctions on two Iranian citizens and a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for threatening freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil supplies pass, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

This is the first time the EU has used its new powers to impose sanctions on Iran for restricting freedom of navigation.

In a written statement, the EU said it had added to its sanctions list the IRGC's Provincial Naval Command in Hormozgan province, as well as Mohammad Akbarzadeh and Hamid Hosseini.

According to the EU, Akbarzadeh is the deputy commander for political affairs of the IRGC's naval forces, while Hosseini is a representative of the Union of Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Exporters.

Iran has taken steps to close the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli strikes against the country began on February 28.

“Iran's actions are unacceptable. In response, member states have approved sanctions against Iranian entities and individuals involved in disrupting transit through the Strait of Hormuz,“ said Kaya Kalas, the EU's high representative for foreign policy and security, during a press conference in Cyprus.

“This is the first time the EU has applied its new regime to protect freedom of navigation, and we will apply it again if necessary,“ added Kalas.