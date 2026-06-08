Until further notice! Iran closes airspace after escalation with Israel

Iran has closed its airspace after an exchange of strikes with Israel, with the state news agency IRNA reporting that the flight ban will remain in effect until further notice, and flights at all Iranian airports have been canceled, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Iranian aviation authorities had previously imposed a flight ban that only applied to certain parts of the country. There are strong concerns that the conflict with Israel could escalate again, although the Islamic Republic has already announced that it is ceasing its attacks on Israel.

Iran attacked Israel on Sunday evening, and Israel responded with retaliatory strikes the next morning. Early this afternoon, Iran announced that it was halting its attacks.

The Islamic Republic's military leadership said that Iran had dealt a "painful blow" to Israel in support of Lebanon and announced the cessation of military operations by Iranian forces.