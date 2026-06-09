Ursula von der Leyen: The European Union proposes a complete ban on the entry of Russian military personnel into Europe

The European Commission proposes for the first time to introduce a complete ban on entry into the territory of the European Union for absolutely anyone who has served in the Russian armed forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reports Evropeyskaya Pravda, quoted by Focus.

This was officially announced on Tuesday, June 9, in Brussels during the presentation of the new, 21st package of sanctions against Russia, announced the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

''The key point in this new aspect is that for the first time we propose to ban entry into the European Union for anyone who has served in the Russian armed forces since the beginning of war. This leaves Europe closed to anyone who participated in the invasion of Ukraine. It's that simple, she said.

The proposal envisages including all Russian fighters, regardless of their rank, on the alliance's blacklist to ensure that "participants in the aggression will not be able to benefit from the right to travel to Europe."

What else does the 21st sanctions package include?

The new restrictive measures, presented jointly with the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, are large-scale and aim to undermine the foundations of Russia's military economy. The package includes:

A strike on Russia's "shadow fleet"

Another 30 tankers are being sanctioned (a total of 662 so far). Any ships around the world that supply, refuel or service the black tankers with oil will also fall under the sanctions.

Freezing the price ceiling

A temporary freeze on the mechanism for reviewing the "price ceiling" is proposed of Russian oil by January next year to stabilize the market and limit Russian cash flow.

Financial and crypto blockade

The assets of nearly 90 banks are blocked and transaction bans are imposed on over 30 financial institutions and 11 crypto platforms in Russia and third countries.

A blow to the military-industrial complex and an embargo on fishing for the first time

Sanctions on over 30 companies in the drone sector and new export controls on 50 companies, including from China, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the UAE and India.

The 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia must be finally discussed by member states and approved by July 15.