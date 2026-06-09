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Moscow insists: US nuclear weapons must be withdrawn from Europe

Moscow insists: US nuclear weapons must be withdrawn from Europe

Given the potential to strike critical civilian and military infrastructure on Russian territory, US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe are essentially strategic, said Andrei Belousov

Jun 9, 2026 19:39 71

Moscow insists: US nuclear weapons must be withdrawn from Europe - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Russia insists that US nuclear weapons be withdrawn from Europe and the entire infrastructure for their deployment in this part of the world be dismantled.

This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation to the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Belousov, TASS reported, quoted by Focus.

“Given the potential to strike critical civilian and military infrastructure on Russian territory, US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe are essentially strategic“, said the diplomat.