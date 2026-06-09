Ukrainian trace? Car bomb explodes near Moscow, one victim

A SUV with a bomb exploded in a neighborhood in the city of Balashikha, which is located about 30 km from the Russian capital Moscow, The Moscow Rimes and the Ukrainian agency RBC-Ukraine report.

The attack took place this morning. The car exploded on "Koldunova" Street in the "Aviatorov" neighborhood, where many servicemen and their families live. The driver received serious injuries from the explosion, as a result of which he died on the spot. Authorities have not revealed his identity, but some Russian media outlets have said the victim was a 62-year-old lieutenant general in the Russian army.

The BMW X3 reportedly exploded at around 5:30 a.m. local time near a high-rise building. The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA said the explosion occurred shortly after the driver got behind the wheel and the car drove off.

According to preliminary information, the explosive device had a power of about 400 grams of TNT equivalent. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case and ordered a number of forensic examinations. The Moscow Region Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the investigation.

According to Russian media, eyewitnesses saw an unknown man near the scene of the accident shortly before the explosion. He was approximately 170-175 centimeters tall, of slim build, had a beard and was carrying a backpack. After the explosion, he quickly left the area. Law enforcement agencies are investigating his possible involvement in the attack.

Russian journalists claim that the explosion occurred near building No. 10, where apartments were distributed through agencies of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The explosion occurred not far from the place where last year a car bomb killed Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Today's case is part of a series of murders of servicemen, paramilitaries and Ukrainian deserters since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In December last year, Major General Fanil Sarvarov was killed in Moscow by the Russian Armed Forces, and his car was also blown up.

Previously, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiological Troops, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, was killed in an explosion, also in the Russian capital. The operation to eliminate him was allegedly carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

In addition, in June 2023, Russian Major General Sergei Goryachev was killed in southern Ukraine in a strike on a command post.