Five Eyes! The US will exchange more intelligence information with Israel

The administration of US President Donald Trump intends to significantly expand the exchange of operational intelligence information with Israel, writes The Independent.

The corresponding decision is being prepared within the framework of the Intelligence Act for the fiscal year 2027, which must be adopted by the US Congress. One of the articles of the law, which envisages expanding the already close ties between the special services of the two countries, will give Israel access to the most secret information stored in the US intelligence community, the publication states.

As the publication notes, given that the US is a member of the intelligence alliance "Five Eyes", which includes five English-speaking countries - Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Great Britain and the United States, Israel will also have access to the data of their special services.

According to the draft of the prepared law, "the exchange of intelligence data (...) should include the exchange of information relating to cybersecurity threats, terrorism, circumvention of sanctions, the plans and intentions of state and non-state actors, the proliferation of hostile technologies, missile threats, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, air and space awareness and other air threats related to the defense of Israel, the forces and interests of the United States in the region, as well as regional security partners".

In this way, the most important intelligence information of the United States and its allies will flow unhindered to Israeli intelligence services and will be used by them for their own purposes, notes The Independent.