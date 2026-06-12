Tehran on US deal: Nothing finalized! Washington constantly changes its position

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims about the upcoming signing of a peace agreement as speculative, IRNA reported.

“Reports regarding the time and place of signing the agreement remain speculative and nothing has been finalized yet“, the diplomat said.

He noted that Washington has repeatedly changed its position over the past few months, violating the ceasefire many times.

“We have already stated that the main part of the text is practically agreed upon. The problem arose because American officials repeatedly put forward new demands or changed their position, both through their representatives and through numerous interviews with the media,“ the diplomat explained.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the United States had repeatedly tried to impose a number of unfounded demands on Iran and stressed that Tehran did not intend to abandon its principled positions.

On Thursday, Trump said that the agreement could be signed this weekend.

According to him, this could happen in Europe in the presence of Vice President J.D. Vance. He claims that in the memorandum of understanding, Iran will commit not to pursue nuclear weapons. The agreement will also include the lifting of the naval blockade. According to the US president, the documents are expected to be finalized in the next few days.

Earlier last night, the US leader announced the cancellation of the planned attacks on the Islamic Republic, as discussions with Iran have reached the highest level and have been approved by the country's leadership.

Following the tanker incident, the navy has warned against attempts to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the closure of which was announced earlier, according to Iranian satellite

“We continue to monitor the Strait of Hormuz and will act decisively against any ship that tries to pass through it“, said a statement from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), quoted by the Al-Alam television channel.

According to the channel, Iranian forces had previously opened fire to prevent a tanker from passing through the Strait of Hormuz Strait. The incident occurred off the coast of the city of Sirik in southern Iran, where explosions were reported.

Two explosions occurred near the coastal city of Bandar Abbas in Iran, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

According to the broadcaster, the source and location of the explosions have not yet been determined.

No further details were provided.

A series of explosions occurred near the city of Sirik in Iran's Hormozgan province, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

According to the broadcaster, the source and location of the explosions have not yet been determined.

Earlier, the Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces “Khatam al-Anbiya“ announced that Tehran had decided to completely block shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of repeated US strikes on its territory. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, for its part, stressed that it had already struck at least two ships attempting to pass through the strait.