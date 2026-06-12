Trump said the US-Iran memorandum of understanding will be a conceptual document with a lot of detail.

“It's a very strong memorandum of understanding that's a little bit conceptual, but it's something that's going to be done,“ he told reporters at the White House.

“They want to sign it as much as I do, maybe even more. I would say they want to sign it even more, maybe a lot more, but it's a very detailed memorandum of understanding that many other countries with significant influence over them have also agreed to. And everyone wants it done, so it will be done“, the American leader concluded.

The US president did not give a definitive answer to the question of whether he was still considering the possibility of a US attempt to seize Kharg Island.

“Now, if we sign this agreement, that would be...“, the American leader said, answering a question about whether the US could do it in light of Trump's statements about an agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the conflict. The American leader did not finish his thought.

“They were not very happy when they heard that I was going to do this“, Trump noted, referring to the Iranian reaction to his statements about the US's readiness to try to seize the island in question. "I just don't think so..." the US leader added, but he also didn't finish his thought.

On Thursday, Trump said the US intended to launch additional strikes against Iran and "at some point in the not-so-distant future" to try to “take over Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure“.

Later, the American leader clarified that he had canceled the planned strikes because of the agreement reached with Iran.

Trump said that the United States would immediately lift the naval blockade on Iran after the deal was signed.

“Yes, and oil prices are falling like a stone“, he said in response to a question from reporters at the White House.

US President Donald Trump said that Tehran would commit not to developing or buying nuclear weapons as part of its agreement with Washington.

“They will not have nuclear weapons. They agreed to that“, he said in response to questions from reporters at the White House. "They will not have, acquire or develop nuclear weapons of any kind," he assured.

Trump cannot imagine the United States and Iran not signing an agreement to end hostilities.

"It will be done. And I cannot imagine it not happening," the American leader said, commenting on the prospects for a deal with Iran in a conversation with reporters at the White House. Trump again suggested that the signing could take place as early as the weekend.

He believes that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei may have approved the terms of a future agreement with the United States.

Reporters at the White House asked him whether the Iranian leader had approved the terms of the document, which the two countries, according to Trump, could sign in the coming days. "I understand the answer is 'yes,'" the US president said. The president said he had discussed agreements with Iran to end the conflict with several leaders. He noted that he had "spoken to the leaders of many countries." "I just spoke to Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu), I spoke to the excellent leaders of Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries," he said. "We will speak to Turkish President Erdogan," the US leader added. "Pakistan has done an excellent job," he stressed, referring to the mediation efforts of that country's representatives. "They are all very happy." The entire Middle East is happy that beyond“, assured the American president, referring to the reaction to the agreements between the United States and Iran.

“The Strait of Hormuz will open immediately after the signings“, he added earlier last night, when he announced that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement to end the war.

“We just reached an excellent agreement to end the war with Iran“, he said, answering questions from reporters at the White House. “We will finalize the documents. This should happen within a few days.“

The American leader said that the signing of the agreement could take place this weekend.

“And the Strait of Hormuz will be officially opened as soon as we sign. And it could happen soon, very soon. Probably this weekend, in Europe. "I won't be there, but JD will be there," Trump said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “caught off guard” since US President Donald Trump announced a deal to end the war with Iran on June 11, Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the American portal Axios and Israeli TV Channel 12, said, citing a source.

“Netanyahu was not given advance notice and was unprepared when Trump released his initial statement on the Iran deal“, Ravid wrote on his blog.

On June 11, Trump told reporters at the White House that several final provisions of the Iran deal had been agreed upon by all parties involved in the negotiations, but that US forces would maintain a naval blockade of the Islamic Republic until a deal was reached.

The US leader also wrote on Truth Social that “the final provisions had been approved both in principle and in detail by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and other countries“.

Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his promise to include in the final agreement with Iran clauses on the removal of enriched uranium from Iranian territory and restrictions on missile production in Tehran, the prime minister's office said after a phone call between the two leaders.

„President Trump discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu the agreements reached with Iran as a basis for starting negotiations. Although Israel is not a party to these agreements, the prime minister expressed gratitude to President Trump for his commitment that the final agreement reached through the negotiations would include the removal of enriched nuclear material, the dismantling of the enrichment facility, restrictions on missile production and the cessation of Iran's support for terrorist proxies in the region,“ the statement said.