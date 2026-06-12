Another night of airstrikes, civilian casualties and destruction in Russia and Ukraine

In the border region of Suzemka in the Bryansk region of Russia, artillery shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed two civilians and injured two others, reports "Sever Press"

In the city of Starodub (about 110 km from the border), Ukrainian drones attacked gas stations, injuring seven people. A 5-year-old boy was also injured in a separate drone attack in the region.

In the early hours of June 12, a "drone danger" regime was declared in the Samara region, sirens were activated in the city of Tolyatti and an emergency plan "Kover" was introduced, which completely closed the airspace at all altitudes. Local sources report attempted attacks on local industrial infrastructure.

The Crimean peninsula was subjected to another wave of attacks overnight. Strong explosions and hits were recorded in Simferopol, with reports of power outages caused by a possible strike in the area of the Simferopol Thermal Power Plant.

This is happening against the backdrop of the already serious fuel shortage in Crimea, caused by previous Ukrainian strikes on refineries and bridges.

The official position of the Ukrainian command remains that energy and military facilities in Russia are legitimate targets, as they directly power and support the Russian military machine.

During the night and in the early hours of June 12, Russia carried out massive strikes with “Shahed” suicide drones and artillery on numerous Ukrainian settlements, resulting in civilian casualties and injuries, as well as serious damage.

Airstrikes have been on high alert across much of Ukraine, with Russian drones attacking simultaneously from the north, south and east. A state of emergency has also been declared due to the imminent threat of ballistic missile launches.

The town of Shostka in Sumy Oblast and surrounding municipalities were subjected to a devastating mass drone strike in the early hours. A Russian attack hit a civilian infrastructure facility and partially destroyed a three-story non-residential building. A 44-year-old woman was killed in the strike, while another 33-year-old Ukrainian woman was seriously injured.

The southern city of Nikolaev was hit by a wave of “Shahedi“, causing direct damage to residential areas. The local administration reported three wounded civilians who were hospitalized, as well as numerous damaged private homes and cars.

Explosions also echoed in the Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv regions, where Ukraine's air defenses were engaged in battles with passing groups of Russian drones.

Drone hits were also recorded on the outskirts of Kiev and the Kiev region, causing fires.

In the past 24 hours alone, the strikes have resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and deaths in nearly 40 communities in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.