The US shot down two Iranian drones that tried to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz

In the early hours of the day, Iran attempted to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

US official sources confirmed that US forces shot down two Iranian kamikaze drones that were targeting shipping in the area.

The source claims that the intercepted drones pose a threat to commercial shipping. No further details were provided.

Hours earlier, Iranian state television reported that an explosion had been heard in the port of Sirik in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the media, the incident may have been related to a warning shot fired by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

There was no direct massive missile fire between the US, Israeli and Iranian military forces overnight.

The strait remains officially closed by Iran, but shipping has not completely stopped under US protection. After the serious incidents of the past few days, in which American strikes on ships violating the blockade caused the deaths of three Indian sailors, the night passed without new damage to tankers.

The situation on the ground in Iran is calm. After two days of intensive American bombing ("self-defense") on Iranian port cities (such as Bandar Abbas and Sirik), there were no new explosions on Iranian soil in the first hours of June 13.

On the border between Israel and "Hezbollah" the situation remains explosive. The Israeli army (IDF) announced that it had earlier neutralized more than 10 "Hezbollah" field commanders in southern Lebanon, and the Israeli air force intercepted a "suspicious air target" (drone) crossed the border.

No new attacks or damage were reported overnight at U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, which were hit by Iranian missile strikes this week.



The relative ceasefire is due to a major diplomatic breakthrough. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the United States and Iran had agreed on a "final, agreed-upon text" to end the war. According to Reuters, the agreement could be signed as early as tomorrow, June 14, in Geneva. It provides for the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of the U.S. blockade and oil sanctions on Iran, the unfreezing of Iranian assets (over $10 billion from the UAE alone) and a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon.