Trump: US military eliminated the infamous leader of the criminal group "Tren de Aragua!

US President Donald Trump announced that US forces, acting on his orders and working with Venezuelan authorities, carried out a strike that killed the leader of the criminal group "Tren de Aragua", CBS News reported.

“At my direction, the US Southern Command launched a lightning strike that successfully eliminated Nino Guerrero, the infamous leader of "Tren de Aragua", one of the most bloodthirsty terrorist organizations on Earth“, he wrote in Truth Social on June 12.

“This was done in close coordination with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we work very well“, the American added leader.

He noted that he had previously added the group to the US list of terrorist organizations.