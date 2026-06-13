Bloomberg: Iran May Have Received Russian Missiles While Rebuilding Its Arsenal During Truce

Western intelligence agencies believe that during the eight-week ceasefire with the United States, Iran has rebuilt a significant portion of its missile arsenal and may have received new Russian models, Bloomberg reported.

According to intelligence estimates, Tehran has about 75% of its remaining pre-war ammunition and its stockpile could be expanded quickly, including newly manufactured Russian missiles.

This is in contrast to US President Donald Trump's statement that Iran has 21-22% of its remaining missiles. In March, estimates were around 60%, despite US and Israeli strikes. Before the ceasefire, Iran had fired over 1,850 missiles and thousands of Shahed missiles; some launchers were destroyed, but those "buried" in the rubble around the complexes and storage facilities were likely cleared.

Experts note that the distributed production of "Shahed" missiles, based on mass-produced components, is difficult to suppress, even in wartime, although there may be shortages in supplies of explosives.

Iran's resilience complicates the US decision to resume large-scale strikes - declared tactical successes have not led to a paralysis of the defense industry or a significant weakening of the missile program.