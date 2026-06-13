Early this morning, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Crimean peninsula and southern Russia with drones.

A massive wave of drones attacked the area of the city of Krasnoperekopsk in Crimea. A heavy hit was reported on an electrical substation located next to the local bromine plant. Eyewitnesses on social networks report a huge fire. As a result of the strike, the city was temporarily left without electricity.

The governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev declared an air alert in the city early in the morning. Mobile fire groups and air defense systems were activated to reflect new attacks. These strikes follow the fire at the city's Thermal Power Plant (TPP) the previous evening.

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar“ Broddy, stated that the goal of these intensive and successive strikes on logistics hubs, bridges and energy is to completely isolate Crimea from Russian supplies within a month.

Residents of the Kumilzhensky district of the Volgograd region reported on local channels loud sounds of drones flying low above the ground. Due to the threat of drones in the early morning hours, several passenger flights at Volgograd airport were delayed and diverted, including international flights from Antalya and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Border areas in the Bryansk region continued to be shelled this morning. A civilian was reported injured in the city of Starodub after an FPV drone attack.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russian oil and chemical infrastructure deep in the rear. As part of the intensified wave of attacks (coinciding with the celebration of Russia Day), Ukrainian drones inflicted serious blows on large refineries and chemical plants.

The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed successful hits and fires at the oil refineries “Taneko“ and “Taif-NK“ in the city of Nizhnekamsk (Republic of Tatarstan), as well as at the “Togliattikauchuk“ chemical plant in the Samara region. The sites are located more than 1,000-1,200 km from the border with Ukraine.

The border Bryansk region was subjected to intense shelling and drone attacks. The governor of the region, Yegor Kovalchuk, reported the death of a civilian and another injured in a strike on a border village. The local headquarters announced the destruction of dozens of devices over the region.

The Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces conducted a successful operation on the key R-280 "Novorossiya" highway for the Russian army in Crimea. A Russian logistics convoy of nearly 50 trucks carrying fuel and ammunition was attacked and partially destroyed near the city of Armyansk (Northern Crimea). The attacks also caused serious damage to the Chongar Bridge, completely paralyzing traffic on this route and deepening the fuel crisis on the peninsula.

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced on his Telegram channel that several drones aimed directly at Moscow had been intercepted and shot down.

According to official reports from the Russian Defense Ministry, over a period of 12 hours, the military managed to intercept and neutralize a total of 185 Ukrainian drones over a dozen Russian regions, mainly in Central Russia. Unofficial sources and reports from news agencies indicate that the total number of drones activated and shot down within 24 hours exceeds 231.