American singer Oliver Tree dies in helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro

American singer, producer and comedian Oliver Tree has died in a helicopter crash in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood in southwestern Rio de Janeiro, CNN Brasil reported, citing the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police.

According to police, six people died in the crash. Five of the dead were in one helicopter, while only the pilot was in the other.

According to Metropoles, in addition to the pilot, Tree's helicopter included director Lucas Viñale, music producer Lucas Brito and YouTuber Gaspar Prim. The second helicopter was piloted by Charles Marsillach, whom CNN described as "very experienced and serious."

According to preliminary fire department reports, the helicopters crashed into an electric vehicle parking lot after the collision, setting at least 20 cars on fire. Firefighters, road and utility officials are working at the scene, as are police units who have cordoned off the area.