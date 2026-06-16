CIA Director John Ratcliffe told US President Donald Trump that the agency's information allegedly casts doubt on Iran's willingness to abide by the nuclear deal, Axios reported.

According to his sources, “Ratcliffe told Trump and other senior officials that intelligence obtained by US intelligence agencies raises serious doubts about Iran's willingness to make the nuclear concessions sought by the US in any final agreement“.

According to these sources, “the way Iranian officials discussed the deal among themselves was inconsistent with what they told negotiators and the US“. “Intelligence indicates that Iran's intentions are inconsistent with its obligations under the deal“, one of the sources said.

“Ratcliffe is not the only skeptic on Trump's team“, the outlet notes. According to sources, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegsett “have expressed concerns and raised questions about the deal during internal discussions“. According to the portal, US Vice President J.D. Vance, the White House's special envoy for peacekeeping missions Steve Whitkoff and the US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner have “spoken in its defense“.

The portal also quotes a US official as noting that the US expects to form a position within two to three weeks on whether Iran is serious about implementing the agreement.