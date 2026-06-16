Trump is going to Turkey with a team of 1,400 people, his hotel is entirely reserved for the US delegation

US President Donald Trump's team will be the largest at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8, and a delegation of about 1,400 people is expected to arrive in the Turkish capital with him, consisting of politicians, diplomats, military representatives and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officials, reports the Turkish news site T24, quoted by BTA.

In the hotel where the US president will stay, special agents from the US Secret Service, presidential security officers, Turkish police and hotel security will work together to ensure his security.

The hotel where Trump will stay is entirely reserved for the US delegation. Special investigations and inspections have been underway at the hotel for the past week. Not only the room in which the president will stay, but also the entire electrical and plumbing installation, as well as the ventilation and fire extinguishing systems, have been subjected to a detailed inspection.

Trump will also use his own toilet system as part of the security measures implemented during the visits of previous American presidents. The system will be brought to Ankara by the Secret Service, and after the visit is over, it will be returned to the United States along with the waste.

In addition, the official car that Trump will use to travel to Ankara will also be brought from the United States.

For the duration of the summit, when more than 100 delegations will arrive in the Turkish capital, the Turkish Ministry of Interior will deploy a total of 44,000 police officers throughout Ankara, of which 24,000 from the local police and 20,000 temporarily transferred from police departments throughout the country.

Roads in the western and southern regions of the city will be closed repeatedly during the movement of the delegations, with some routes completely blocked. Large shopping malls in these areas may temporarily suspend operations, T24 reports.

Ankara residents should expect frequent road closures throughout the summit period, the author warns.