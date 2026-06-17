Trump is once again with the Europeans against Russia. But for how long?

"What is new is that all G7 partners are unanimous in their assessment of the situation. Ukraine has gained a new position of power, and Russia cannot win this war militarily", Friedrich Merz confidently stated.

The US is once again by its European partners

The German Chancellor came out to speak to the media in Evian during the G7 meeting and definitely had something to tell them - "European team spirit" has managed to win Trump over. The US president signed a joint declaration in support of Ukraine and announced that the US is ready to tighten sanctions against Russia again in order to force Moscow to sit at the negotiating table. He met with Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time in four months, and according to sources present at the meeting, he was even moved by the footage of the destruction in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra that the Ukrainian president showed him.

Trump is apparently ready to cooperate with European leaders, as long as they promise him support in finding a way out of the difficult situation in the Middle East, diplomatic sources revealed to "Politico". European pressure on Russia and Ukraine's successes on the battlefield have clearly been paying off in recent months. At the same time, the American offensive against Iran not only failed to achieve its goals, but according to many, it also cemented the regime in Tehran and gave it new opportunities to impose its interests. Against this background, the support of allies can help the American president, who is also struggling with a collapsing rating at home, where midterm elections are coming up.

Politeness and support. But for how long?

They are apparently ready to give it to him. "This could also include providing military assistance to ensure free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as the necessary conditions are in place", said Friedrich Merz.

The German Chancellor, who has not spoken to his American counterpart for months, gave Trump a personal gift by giving him a football jersey with the number 47. French President Macron managed to convince him to extend his visit and visit him in Versailles. "I was supposed to leave in the afternoon, but the French President, who is a very nice person by the way, invited me to dinner in Versailles. And Versailles is not just a gilded place. Versailles is serious business," Trump boasted.

In recent months, tensions between him, Macron and Merz have been high because of the war in Iran. Obviously, all this can be forgotten and Washington, Berlin and Paris can work together again. But for how long?

Author: Alexander Detev