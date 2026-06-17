The G7 leaders declared their "unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity" and agreed to strengthen sanctions against Russia. According to observers, the joint declaration with the participation of the United States emphasizes the growing weight of Kiev in diplomatic efforts to achieve an end to the war, BNT reported.

After the breakthrough in Iran - hope that Donald Trump will rejoin efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine. During the G7 meeting in Evian, the Ukrainian president and his European partners renewed their efforts to convince Trump to increase his pressure on Moscow. The US president has remained evasive about new sanctions, but after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would do whatever he could to end the conflict.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: "We had a very good meeting. Look, Russia has to make a deal. Russia has lost a huge number of people, and so has Ukraine."

European diplomats said that during the conversation, Zelensky showed Trump footage of the aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kiev-Pechorsk Lavra monastery and that Trump condemned the attack.

Ukraine and its European partners arrived in Evian with the intention of convincing Trump that Kiev is now in a stronger position in possible negotiations after increased drone attacks deep inside Russian territory.

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany: "Ukraine is in a new, stronger position. Russia cannot win on the battlefield, and its economy is in decline. I would say with all due caution that for the first time there may be an opportunity for diplomacy."

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission: "The tide is turning in Ukraine's favor. Russia's fatigue is showing itself openly. This is the time to redouble our support."

The G7 leaders pledged to provide Kiev with more air defenses, interceptor missiles and long-range weapons - key priorities for Zelensky. Trump said Washington was now in a position to end exemptions for Russian oil after an interim agreement to end the war with Iran calmed markets. The meeting ends today with a discussion on ways to rebalance global trade, as well as the development of artificial intelligence. Tonight, French President Emmanuel Macron will host a dinner for Trump at the Palace of Versailles.

The Republic of Bulgaria consistently supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic perspective. Bulgaria is part of the efforts of the EU, NATO and the international democratic community in support of Ukraine.

A priority of Bulgarian foreign policy is ensuring the rights of persons belonging to the Bulgarian national minority, which is an important bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.