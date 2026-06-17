Wizz Air has warned that airfares could rise in price

The airline “Wizz Air“ has expressed concerns that some of the planned changes to the European Union's rules on air passenger rights could lead to increased costs for millions of passengers in Europe and limit the flexibility that has made air travel more accessible. This is stated in the airline's position, quoted by BTA.

The reason for the opinion is the political agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council of the EU to revise the rules on passenger rights in air transport.

The company notes that the agreement preserves the current compensation regime under EC Regulation No. 261, including the right to compensation for delays of more than three hours and the amount of compensation up to 600 euros.

According to the carrier, the decision not to modernize the framework, created more than two decades ago, does not take into account the modern challenges facing the aviation sector, including increased air traffic, infrastructure restrictions, disruptions in air traffic management and geopolitical factors.

From “Wizz Air“ They also point out that the revised agreement does not provide for measures regarding the causes of long delays and cancellations related to air traffic management, and according to the position, airlines continue to bear the costs of problems in the system.

The announcement welcomes the intention to ensure that young children will be seated next to their parents or guardians. The airline notes that for years it has implemented a policy according to which children under the age of 14 are automatically assigned seats next to an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

The company also expresses reservations about the new requirements for the presentation of baggage fees at the time of booking. From “Wizz Air“ say they support transparency in informing customers, but believe that passengers should retain the ability to choose and pay only for the services they use.

According to the carrier, restrictions on separate pricing of services could lead to an increase in the lowest fares, including for passengers traveling with little luggage and not needing additional services.

The company warns that additional regulatory requirements will lead to administrative and operational costs that may ultimately be passed on to consumers.

„Wizz Air“ states that it remains committed to offering affordable prices while maintaining high standards of safety, reliability and customer service. The airline calls on the European Union institutions, in the upcoming discussions on the implementation of the reform, to ensure that the final framework will preserve freedom of choice for consumers, support competition and connectivity, and will not lead to unintentional increases in travel costs.