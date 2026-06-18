Happy Trump: Oil is falling!

US President Donald Trump noted the drop in oil prices after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

“Oil is falling“, he said after signing the document. In a video released by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hands the memorandum to Trump. The American leader signed the document in the presence of Rubio, French President Emmanuel Macron and others.

As Scavino specified, “Trump signed the memorandum of understanding after Secretary Rubio received it“. According to the official, the American leader did so before dinner with Macron at the Palace of Versailles.

The signing of the preliminary peace memorandum between the United States and Iran pushed oil prices down. In early Asian trading on June 18, prices registered a new decline: Brent fell by 1.12% to $78.66 per barrel, falling steadily below the $80 mark, and US light crude oil WTI fell by 1.28% to $75.81 per barrel. This decline is a direct continuation of the trend from the beginning of the week, in which prices collapsed by a total of about 5-15% from their peak levels during the conflict, when Brent exceeded $ 120 per barrel.

Earlier, Trump confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

“Yes, it's signed“, the American leader said after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles. “I signed it in Versailles. I just signed it“, the American president specified.

Axios earlier reported that Trump signed a copy of the memorandum during a dinner with Macron at the Palace of Versailles. According to the portal, a photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the intermediary countries. NewsNation, citing a US official, also reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had also signed the memorandum.

Trump plans to ask US companies to produce missiles under license in Europe and Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.

It is noted that the US missile arsenal has been significantly reduced during the military actions against Iran and it will take time to replenish it. In this regard, the American leader informed Washington's allies that he would consider approving licenses for the production of missiles outside the United States.

Trump earlier said that his administration would consider Ukraine's request for permission to produce missiles for the American air defense system “Patriot“.

The US President will attend a closed intelligence briefing on June 18, according to his schedule for today.

According to Trump's program, the briefing will begin at 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Bulgarian time). Its topic has not been disclosed.